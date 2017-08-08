WWE RAW Ratings are in for August 7, 2017.

This week’s episode from Toronto drew 3.24 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 3.16 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographics.

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta 6” won the night on cable for Monday once again.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.263 (up from 3.194 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.314 (up from 3.275 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.144 (up from 3.021 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match, averaged a 1.05 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s 1.03 rating.