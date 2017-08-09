Following this week’s WWE Smackdown Live in Toronto, WWE has confirmed another match for the SummerSlam PPV in two weeks in Brooklyn, New York.
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin was officially announced for the PPV by Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan on Tuesday night.
At @SummerSlam, @JohnCena will aim to teach Mr. #MITB @BaronCorbinWWE a lesson in respect! #SummerSlam https://t.co/Uo4ADPDTr7 pic.twitter.com/dPsQlWie1Q
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2017
Here is how the card for SummerSlam looks as of late Monday night.
WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Four Way Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in Shark Cage
Big Cass vs. Big Show
WWE United States Championship Match
Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Winner of Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax next week
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi (c) vs. Natalya
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa