Following this week’s WWE Smackdown Live in Toronto, WWE has confirmed another match for the SummerSlam PPV in two weeks in Brooklyn, New York.

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin was officially announced for the PPV by Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan on Tuesday night.

Here is how the card for SummerSlam looks as of late Monday night.

WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Four Way Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in Shark Cage

Big Cass vs. Big Show

WWE United States Championship Match

Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Winner of Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax next week

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa