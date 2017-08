Roode and McIntyre face off on NXT

WWE NXT airs tonight on WWE Network at 8:00 PM ET. Set for the show is a face off between NXT Champion Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre, plus Andrade Almas vs. No Way Jose and the debut of the Street Profits.

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of NXT later tonight.

Post-8/8 Smackdown Live videos

WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s 8/8 episode of Smackdown Live.