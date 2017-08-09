Wrestleview.com reader Mike Horton passed along theese live off-air notes from last night’s 8/8 taping of Smackdown and 205 Live in Toronto.

“I was at Smackdown live and here’s a couple of notes. First of all, it was pretty full but not sold out. All of the empty seats were moved to the non-TV side of course.

A couple of matches were not shown. In a dark match before Smackdown Live: The Hype Bros and Luke Harper def. The Ascention and Aiden English.

After Smackdown Live an announcement was made that there would be a main event after 205 Live. I’m guessing this was an attempt to get the crowd to stay but many people still left before or during 205 live.

In the main event: Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a Toronto Street Fight. It wasn’t a very long match but it was fun.”