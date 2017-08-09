The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for August 8, 2017.

This week’s episode from Toronto drew 2.58 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

That number is up just slightly from last week’s show that drew 2.57 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 1 for the night on cable on Tuesday in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton, averaged a 0.94 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is up from last week’s 0.77 rating.