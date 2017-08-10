After last night’s 8/9 episode of WWE NXT, the following is the card that appears to be set for next Saturday’s 8/19 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special on WWE Network from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

* NXT Title: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (could be turned into a three-way with Roderick Strong)

* NXT Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

* NXT Tag Team Titles: The Authors of Pain (c’s) w/Paul Ellering vs. SAnitY w/Eric Young and Nikki Cross

* Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

* Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade Cien Almas w/Zelina Vega

Also likely for the TV Tapings that will be filmed prior to TakeOver next Saturday is Peyton Royce vs. Ruby Riot and Danny Burch vs. Oney Lorcan.

