WWE celebrates 20th Anniversary of DX

WWE has a photo gallery up on WWE.com with stars doing the DX crotch chop and pose in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the beginning of the group, which took place on August 11, 1997 on RAW.

WWE Network is also doing a block of programming tomorrow night centered around DX.

Steve Austin show renewed by CMT

The following press release was issued on Thursday, announcing the renewal of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge for a third season on CMT: