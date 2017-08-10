WWE celebrates 20th Anniversary of DX
WWE has a photo gallery up on WWE.com with stars doing the DX crotch chop and pose in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the beginning of the group, which took place on August 11, 1997 on RAW.
WWE Network is also doing a block of programming tomorrow night centered around DX.
Steve Austin show renewed by CMT
The following press release was issued on Thursday, announcing the renewal of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge for a third season on CMT:
CMT RENEWS AND SETS PREMIERE DATE FOR “STEVE AUSTIN’S BROKEN SKULL CHALLENGE”
Notches 35 Weeks Of Consecutive Ratings Growth
Award-Winning Competition Series Returns September 26 at 10pm ET/PT
NASHVILLE – August 9, 2017 – CMT today announced fan-favorite and award-winning series, “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge,” the toughest competition series on television, returns for a punishing new season on Tuesday, September 26 at 10pm ET/PT. “Broken Skull Challenge” reached an average of two million weekly viewers during season four.
The return comes on the heels of strong growth for CMT, which just notched its highest-rated fiscal 3rd quarter since 2014 with 14% year-over-year growth among Adults 18-49.Furthermore, CMT has posted 35 consecutive weeks of year-over-year growth with Adults 18-49.Competitively for fiscal 3rd quarter, CMT ranks as the fastest growing Top 50 (non-news) channel with Women 18-49.
“Every season we’ve raised the bar and set new standards here at the ‘Broken Skull Challenge.’ And every season we’ve watched the finest athletes in America meet those challenges,” said Steve Austin. “But I guarantee you haven’t seen anything like the intensity of season five of ‘Broken Skull Challenge.’ And that’s the bottom line”.
“CMT is having a tremendous year and Steve Austin is an invaluable part of our continued growth and success,” said Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land. ” Broken Skull Challenge is a fan-favorite powerhouse and a principal component of our hit unscripted slate. This is the most hard-hitting season yet and I admire the grit and resolve of our competitors to take on Steve and his Skullbuster obstacle course.”
This season, a new set of America’s toughest individuals tackle the one and only Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Ranch. Each week, “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” will feature world-renowned athletes and everyday heroes facing off against each other – and the desert heat -in a series of intense challenges with only one advancing to the dreaded “Skullbuster,” personally designed by Austin.