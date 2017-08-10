Actor Kal Penn attends SD Live
Actor Kal Penn of Harold and Kumar and House fame attended this week’s Smackdown Live in Toronto. WWE tweeted a photo of Penn with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers as part of his visit.
.@kalpenn was a personal guest of @JinderMahal at #SDLive! @singhbrosWWE #WWE https://t.co/69m4mhwCgt pic.twitter.com/allWHnzT3y
Heath Slater opens wrestling school
WWE star Heath Slater recently opened up his wrestling school, The Face 2 Face Pro Wrestling Academy, in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE Legends Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Jazz and Mr. Hughes will be helping train at the school.
Fox 5 out of Atlanta recently covered the grand opening of the school with the following video: