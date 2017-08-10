Actor Kal Penn attends SD Live

Actor Kal Penn of Harold and Kumar and House fame attended this week’s Smackdown Live in Toronto. WWE tweeted a photo of Penn with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers as part of his visit.

Heath Slater opens wrestling school

WWE star Heath Slater recently opened up his wrestling school, The Face 2 Face Pro Wrestling Academy, in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE Legends Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Jazz and Mr. Hughes will be helping train at the school.

Fox 5 out of Atlanta recently covered the grand opening of the school with the following video: