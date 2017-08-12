WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne has been pulled from this weekend’s PROGRESS shows that are taking place in the United States, tonight in Queens and on Sunday in Boston, due to an injury sustained at the Battle Club Pro indie event on Friday in Brooklyn.

Dunne was busted open hardway during his match in the main event of the show and afterwards received 11 staples in the back of his head to close the wound.

PROGRESS owner Jim Smallman posted the following video on Saturday confirming that Dunne was not going to be medically cleared to compete due to the injury, but would still appear on both PROGRESS shows.

IMPORTANT: Co-owner @jimsmallman with an update on today and tomorrow. We are still going to CRUSH this. pic.twitter.com/SkJdW0gaMW — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 12, 2017

Dunne was scheduled to defend the WWE UK Championship on the PROGRESS show tonight against WWE star Gentleman Jack Gallagher.