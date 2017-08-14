The Rock replaces Brahma Bull tattoo
WWE legend and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted the following on Instagram last week, revealing that he had gotten work done to replace his iconic Brahma Bull tattoo with a new, larger design on his arm.
Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila
Alexa Bliss appears on Sportscenter
RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss appeared on ESPN “Sportscenter” this past Friday to promote the Summerslam PPV this Sunday live from Brooklyn in the following video.