Matt Cappotelli on dealing with brain cancer

WWE.com has a new interview up with former OVW star Matt Cappotelli, who won the third season of Tough Enough alongside Johnny Mundo in 2002, about the return of his brain cancer that had been remission since 2007 and had led to his early retirement in 2006.

