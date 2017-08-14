Matt Cappotelli on dealing with brain cancer
WWE.com has a new interview up with former OVW star Matt Cappotelli, who won the third season of Tough Enough alongside Johnny Mundo in 2002, about the return of his brain cancer that had been remission since 2007 and had led to his early retirement in 2006.
Foot Locker/Summerslam shoes
The following press release was issued last week:
Foot Locker and WWExPumaLab reveal the SummerSlam Capsule Collection
Not sure what to wear for SummerSlam weekend? Fear not, WWE: Foot Locker and Puma have you covered!
The new SummerSlam Capsule Collection, the latest addition to the WWExPumaLab collection, is dropping just in time for The Biggest Event of the Summer, and it’s being rolled out in style with none other than “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair!
Flair, who has a limited-edition Puma Clyde dedicated to him in the new line, will help welcome in the SummerSlam Capsule Collection, that also includes many new T-shirts – with an in-store appearance at Foot Locker on Aug. 19 at Foot Locker in Times Square from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Carmella will also be meeting-and-greeting with the WWE Universe at the same location the day prior from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m on the day of the SummerSlam Capsule Collection’s official release, Aug. 18.
Don’t miss out on the latest entry into the WWExPumaLab collection!