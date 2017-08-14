MMA fighter and former Olympic wrestler Arjan Singh Bhullar posted the following on his Instagram on Sunday, revealing that WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will accompany him to the cage for his debut fight with the UFC at the UFC 215 PPV on September 9 in Edmonton, Alberta.
When we as a people can genuinely support each other amazing is possible. I was able to watch The Maharaja do his thing in Vancouver and now I'm excited to announce @wwe Champ @jindermahal will be taking time away from his busy schedule to accompany the Team for my debut fight in his home province of Alberta. Shout out to the boss @danawhite for hooking up the VIP treatment #indian #onebillionstrong #punjabi #pride #support #loyal #humble #respect #wwe #ufc