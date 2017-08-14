MMA fighter and former Olympic wrestler Arjan Singh Bhullar posted the following on his Instagram on Sunday, revealing that WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will accompany him to the cage for his debut fight with the UFC at the UFC 215 PPV on September 9 in Edmonton, Alberta.

  • Steven Herrera

    And wwe wouldn’t let CM Punk accompany Chael Sonnen…