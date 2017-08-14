When we as a people can genuinely support each other amazing is possible. I was able to watch The Maharaja do his thing in Vancouver and now I'm excited to announce @wwe Champ @jindermahal will be taking time away from his busy schedule to accompany the Team for my debut fight in his home province of Alberta. Shout out to the boss @danawhite for hooking up the VIP treatment #indian #onebillionstrong #punjabi #pride #support #loyal #humble #respect #wwe #ufc

A post shared by Arjan Singh Bhullar (@theonearjansinghbhullar) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT