WWE posted the following on Twitter on Sunday, announcing that the Summerslam PPV will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the fourth straight year on August 19, 2018.

The story was first reported by The New York Post. WWE has been running the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Summerslam since 2015 after housing the event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles from 2009-2014.