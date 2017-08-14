WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was hospitalized over the weekend in an unnamed hospital dealing with a heart issue. On Sunday night, Flair’s management team posted the following on Twitter, revealing that Flair was currently in the ICU that fans and friends should begin saying prayers for him.

It was initially said by Flair’s management team on Saturday that Flair was only going to the hospital for routine monitoring.

Flair’s management team also posted this message on their Facebook page Sunday night, asking fans and friends to send prayers to Flair.

On behalf of the staff at Wrestleview.com, we send out our best wishes to Flair and his family and the hope for a speedy recovery.

  • Steven Herrera

    Uh oh…