WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was hospitalized over the weekend in an unnamed hospital dealing with a heart issue. On Sunday night, Flair’s management team posted the following on Twitter, revealing that Flair was currently in the ICU that fans and friends should begin saying prayers for him.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

It was initially said by Flair’s management team on Saturday that Flair was only going to the hospital for routine monitoring.

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Flair’s management team also posted this message on their Facebook page Sunday night, asking fans and friends to send prayers to Flair.

On behalf of the staff at Wrestleview.com, we send out our best wishes to Flair and his family and the hope for a speedy recovery.