Summerslam to stream live in several languages
WWE posted the following videos on Monday, announcing that this Sunday’s Summerslam PPV will stream live on WWE Network in several different languages.
New NXT dates set
WWE COO Triple H posted the following on Twitter on Monday, announcing new NXT touring live events for the months of September and October.
.@WWENXT is on the road September 21st-24th#NXTLowell #NXTKingston#NXTBethlehem#NXTAmherst
Tickets on sale Fri. at 10am. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/tfH2lcE2Ah
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 14, 2017
See @WWENXT in South Florida…#NXTMiami: October 6th#NXTWestPalm: October 14th
Tickets on sale Fri. at 10am at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR pic.twitter.com/7OXN5xgRMD
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 14, 2017