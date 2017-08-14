With the news of Ric Flair’s hospitalization over the weekend for a heart issue and his impending surgery, many wrestling personalities took to Twitter on Monday to send out wishes to Flair and his family.

Sending so much positive light & prayers of healing for @RicFlairNatrBoy. Stay strong, Naitch, we know you will pull through this strong!🙏🏼 — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) August 14, 2017

Thoughts, prayers, and positive thoughts up for @RicFlairNatrBoy. Time to kick-out and make another comeback my friend. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 14, 2017

I think every wrestling fan in the world shud say a prayer for the Nature Boy Ric Flair to make a speedy recovery …🙏🏽 — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) August 14, 2017

Sending lots of love to @RicFlairNatrBoy and his family today. We're thinking of you Naitch ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 14, 2017

Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2017

Saying so many prayers for @RicFlairNatrBoy right now @MsCharlotteWWE you are in our thoughts & prayers too💛Praying for a speedy recover B&N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 14, 2017

Prayers up for @RicFlairNatrBoy . Kick out on two and 1/2 like you always did — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) August 14, 2017

Thinking of my good friend, one of my best opponents, and truly a great human being right now. @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/CAQMaFM0dW — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 14, 2017

Prayers sent to Ric Flair & family. — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) August 14, 2017

Sending my love and prayers to @RicFlairNatrBoy and his family. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 14, 2017

@RicFlairNatrBoy U have been my inspiration. U taught me so much, especially how to "give" to the biz, and not "take" from it. Praying 4 U! — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair and his family during this difficult time. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 14, 2017

My thoughts & prayers go out to the GOAT, @RicFlairNatrBoy. We're all thinking about ya & pulling for ya, my friend. pic.twitter.com/ATuSaSfjoG — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 14, 2017

