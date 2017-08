WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from Providence, Rhode Island. Tonight is the go-home show for this Sunday’s Summerslam PPV live from Brooklyn. Set for tonight is WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. John Cena, plus Becky Lynch vs. Natalya and AJ Styles will apologize to Smackdown Live commissioner Shane McMahon for accidentally hitting him last week.

