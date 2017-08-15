WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in critical condition at a hospital in Atlanta according to a new report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

As reported earlier, Flair underwent colon surgery on Monday to remove a blockage that was described as the “catalyst for a number of different health issues” including kidney failure. WWE officials were made aware that Flair is now on kidney dialysis and that the biggest obstacle at the moment is getting the kidneys to function properly.

While Flair’s colon surgery was described as a success, more health issues persisted. Flair was initially hospitalized over the weekend complaining of heart-related issues, with early media reports inaccurately attributing his health problems to that at first. Flair’s management team then went public on Monday indicating things became serious.

Charlotte Flair issued comments late Monday night if you missed it.

