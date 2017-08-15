WWE RAW Ratings are in for August 14, 2017.
This week’s episode from Boston drew 3.23 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.
This is nearly even with last week’s show that drew 3.24 million viewers. WWE got good news as RAW came in at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 in the key 18-49 demographics.
The first hour of RAW took the top spot for the night on cable on Monday.
Hourly breakdowns were as follows.
Hour 1: 3.419 (up from 3.263 million viewers last week)
Hour 2: 3.293 (down from 3.314 million viewers)
Hour 3: 2.988 (down from 3.144 million viewers)
RAW, headlined by a segment involving Brock Lesnar/Roman Reigns/Samoa Joe/Braun Strowman, averaged a 1.14 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s 1.05 rating.