Takeover go-home show on NXT tonight

WWE NXT airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) on WWE Network.

Tonight is the go home show for this Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III live special on WWE Network. Set for tonight is Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong in the main event.

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of NXT later tonight.

8/15 Post-SD Live videos

WWE posted the following videos after last night’s 8/15 episode of Smackdown Live.