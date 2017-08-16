Seth Rollins appears on ESPN

WWE star Seth Rollins made appearances on ESPN this week on “First Take” to discuss the much hyped Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight next weekend.

Rollins also appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss Ric Flair’s current health battle.

Drew McIntyre documentary released

Former WWE writer, ROH producer and TNA senior director of creative David Lagana released the following documentary following Drew McIntyre before his re-signing with WWE this year. You can check it out in full below.