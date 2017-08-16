Barclays Center promotes Lesnar for RAW

Update (1:25 p.m. ET): The Barclays Center Twitter account has removed the tweet.

The official Twitter account for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is promoting that Brock Lesnar will be appearing on RAW the next night following SummerSlam.

Many were quick to describe this as a “spoiler” on Twitter moments after the tweet was issued given the stipulation stated on television that both Brock and Paul Heyman would leave the company if Lesnar was to lose the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

It should be noted that WWE.com is also advertising Lesnar for the taping, so it’s possible a Lesnar appearance was already planned weeks ago before they even started hinting at the stipulation in regards to the fatal four way match at SummerSlam.

Brie Bella on WWE comeback

E! Online is featuring an interview with Brie Bella where she talks about getting back into a WWE ring for the first time since her pregnancy and the possibility of a comeback.