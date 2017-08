The following was taped on Saturday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn prior to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

8/19 NXT TV Tapings to air on 8/23:

* No Way Jose segment having fun with the fans until Lars Sullivan runs out and lays out Jose.

* Peyton Royce w/Billie Kay def. Sarah Logan

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang def. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven when Wolfgang pinned Bate.

