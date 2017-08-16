Sasha Banks trains with The Amazing Red

WWE has posted a video with Sasha Banks in Brooklyn training with independent wrestler The Amazing Red at the House of Glory wrestling school.

Red is probably best known for his runs in ROH and the early days of TNA.

Off air Smackdown notes

Some off air notes from last night’s Smackdown Live taping in Providence.

* Sami Zayn, Luke Harper and Tye Dillinger def. Mike Kanellis and The Ascension in a dark match before Smackdown went live on the USA Network.

* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler and Rusev in a dark main event.

