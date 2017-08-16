WWE.com has shifted a championship match to the Kickoff Show before SummerSlam this Sunday night in Brooklyn, New York on the WWE Network.

The New Day defending the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos is now set for the kickoff that begins at a special start time of 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 CT).

It had been reported among the wrestling media that Akira Tozawa vs. Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship was expected to be part of the kickoff on Sunday. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, the match remains listed for the main SummerSlam card.