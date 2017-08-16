WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in critical condition and is currently suffering from “multiple organ problems” according to a new report by TMZ.com on Wednesday.

Flair’s fiancé, Wendy Barlow, issued a statement on Wednesday noting that she took Flair to the hospital last Friday after he was complaining of severe abdominal pains adding, “from that moment on it all seems like a nightmare.”

Barlow confirmed that Flair, who was placed in a medically induced coma on Monday, is now battling multiple organ problems. No word at this time if Flair remains in the coma after undergoing a medical procedure on Monday.