WWE.com has added a six man tag team match to the SummerSlam Kickoff Show this Sunday night in Brooklyn beginning at special start time of 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 CT).

The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan will team up to take on The Miz and The Miztourage (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) live on the WWE Network as part of the two-hour kickoff.

It was announced earlier this week that The New Day defending the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos was also shifted to the Kickoff Show.