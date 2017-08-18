WWE schedule from 8/18-8/24
Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from August 18 to August 24, 2017.
* NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday (August 19)
* WWE SummerSlam live in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday (August 20)
* Monday Night RAW live in Brooklyn, New York on Monday (August 21)
* WWE live event in Albany, New York on Monday (August 21)
* Smackdown Live taping in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday (August 21)
* NXT TV tapings in Winter Park, Florida on Thursday (August 24)
As always, if you are attending any events live we are seeking live reports.
Send all live reports to [email protected].
Southpaw Regional Wrestling returns
WWE released this trailer for the return of Southpaw Regional Wrestling.