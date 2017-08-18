WWE schedule from 8/18-8/24

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from August 18 to August 24, 2017.

* NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday (August 19)

* WWE SummerSlam live in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday (August 20)

* Monday Night RAW live in Brooklyn, New York on Monday (August 21)

* WWE live event in Albany, New York on Monday (August 21)

* Smackdown Live taping in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday (August 21)

* NXT TV tapings in Winter Park, Florida on Thursday (August 24)

As always, if you are attending any events live we are seeking live reports.

Send all live reports to [email protected].

Southpaw Regional Wrestling returns

WWE released this trailer for the return of Southpaw Regional Wrestling.