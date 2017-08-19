Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been doing at ton of media this week in New York City to promote SummerSlam tomorrow night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

Here is a link to a few of his appearances.

Triple H on Jimmy Fallon:

CBS Sports interview discussing who is the No. 2 promotion to WWE and why he feels no one is really knocking on the door of the company.

ESPN interview promoting tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special.

It was also announced Code Orange Kids will perform live tonight at TakeOver.