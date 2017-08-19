Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been doing at ton of media this week in New York City to promote SummerSlam tomorrow night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.
Here is a link to a few of his appearances.
Triple H on Jimmy Fallon:
.@WWE's @TripleH body slams Jimmy through his desk during Thank You Notes #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ESLeD0IS8g
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) August 19, 2017
CBS Sports interview discussing who is the No. 2 promotion to WWE and why he feels no one is really knocking on the door of the company.
ESPN interview promoting tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special.
It was also announced Code Orange Kids will perform live tonight at TakeOver.
3 years of #NXTTakeOver…
2 years of #NXTLOUD…
1st ever @WWENXT band performance…@codeorangekids make history in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/hxgwv5kOkI
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 19, 2017