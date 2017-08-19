WWE presents NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III tonight at the Barclays Center.

Scheduled to headline the show tonight live on the WWE Network is Bobby Roode defending the NXT Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Two other championship matches are set for the show including Asuka defending the NXT Women’s Championsihp against Ember Moon and The Authors of Pain defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against Sanity.

Here is the full card for tonight in Brooklyn.

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Championships

The Authors of Pain (c’s) vs. Sanity

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT) along with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.