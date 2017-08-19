WWE presents NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III tonight at the Barclays Center.
Scheduled to headline the show tonight live on the WWE Network is Bobby Roode defending the NXT Championship against Drew McIntyre.
Two other championship matches are set for the show including Asuka defending the NXT Women’s Championsihp against Ember Moon and The Authors of Pain defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against Sanity.
Here is the full card for tonight in Brooklyn.
NXT Championship
Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
NXT Women’s Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon
NXT Tag Team Championships
The Authors of Pain (c’s) vs. Sanity
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT) along with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.