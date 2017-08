According to a statement by Legacy Talent and Entertainment, Ric Flair was described as being awake, communicating and progressing as of Saturday.

The statement did note that Flair has continued to experience complications in the last week and needs rest “for the first time in 40 years.”

In a funny note, the statement revealed that Flair “cut a promo” on a nurse and that he appears to be recovering well at this time.

You can check out the full statement issued on Saturday below.