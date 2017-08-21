WWE star Charlotte Flair posted the following on Instagram on Sunday night giving a health update on her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and his current condition.

Flair continues to be be hospitalized in Atlanta recovering from major surgery. His management team noted he was now awake and communicating over the weekend.

Wrestleview.com continues to send out well wishes to Flair and his family on the hopes for a speedy recovery during this very hard time.