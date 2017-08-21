WWE star Charlotte Flair posted the following on Instagram on Sunday night giving a health update on her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and his current condition.
Flair continues to be be hospitalized in Atlanta recovering from major surgery. His management team noted he was now awake and communicating over the weekend.
After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he’s not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he’d be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo!