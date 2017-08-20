A Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship will headline WWE SummerSlam tonight live in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.
Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Title against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in what is expected to close the show live on the WWE Network.
Other matches set for tonight includes Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and AJ Styles defending the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens with Shane McMahon as the referee.
Here is the scheduled card for SummerSlam tonight in Brooklyn.
WWE Universal Championship – Fatal 4-Way
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Enzo Amore will be above the ring in a Shark Cage
Big Show vs. Big Cass
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE United States Championship
Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Naomi (c) vs. Natalya
Kickoff Show:
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships
The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos
The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan vs. The Miz and The Miztourage
