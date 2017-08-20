A Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship will headline WWE SummerSlam tonight live in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Title against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in what is expected to close the show live on the WWE Network.

Other matches set for tonight includes Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and AJ Styles defending the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens with Shane McMahon as the referee.

Here is the scheduled card for SummerSlam tonight in Brooklyn.

WWE Universal Championship – Fatal 4-Way

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Enzo Amore will be above the ring in a Shark Cage

Big Show vs. Big Cass

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE United States Championship

Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

Kickoff Show:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos

The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan vs. The Miz and The Miztourage

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE SummerSlam tonight beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT) along with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.