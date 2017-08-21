Empty seats during SummerSlam Kickoff

According to a report by PWInsider.com, the reason so many empty seats were spotted on camera during the SummerSlam Kickoff Show was due to the Barclays Center not opening doors well into the show going live on the WWE Network and other platforms.

Security at the venue was described as being “very tight” compared to the NXT TakeOver special the night before, with the staff only letting in 20-30 people at a time through security. They were also asking fans to show tickets before going inside the venue.

You can check out the full two hour Kickoff below courtesy of WWE.

Discussion on Fatal 4-Way

If you missed our live broadcast last night, here is a clip from Wrestleview Live #19 discussing the really well done Fatal 4-Way main event last night at SummerSlam.