Lio Rush signs with WWE

WWE.com announced on Monday that former Ring of Honor star Lio Rush has signed with WWE. Rush, 22, has officially reported to the Performance Center in Orlando.

“He began training for sports-entertainment in 2014 and, in less than three years, has competed in 43 states, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany and Ireland. In 2016, he won Ring of Honor’s Top Prospect Tournament, and earlier this year, he held the Combat Zone Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.”

Mae Young Tournament bracket revealed

WWE revealed the official brackets for the Mae Young Tournament.

The tournament will be available on-demand on the WWE Network starting August 28.