UK talent featured tonight on NXT

WWE NXT airs tonight on WWE Network at 8:00 PM ET. Tonight will be the episode that was taped prior to this past Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Set for tonight is WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang vs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, plus Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Logan.

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of NXT later tonight.

Mae Young Classic Bracketology video

WWE has posted the full Bracketology special for the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament that begins airing next week on WWE Network on their YouTube channel that can be viewed below.