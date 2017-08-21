WWE.com is reporting that current NXT Women’s Champion Asuka suffered an injury during this past Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special.

According to the report, Asuka broke her right collarbone while successfully defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon on Saturday night at the Barclays Center. She has not been medically cleared to return to the ring as of now.

The article noted that the typical recovery time for a broken collarbone is around six to eight weeks. Dr. Jefferey Westerfield spoke more in detail with WWE.com about the injury and attending to her in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

“During the match, she landed awkwardly from a throw from Ember Moon and was able to complete the match, but had notable pain and discomfort. We performed an initial ultrasound backstage that was highly suspicious of a break that was later confirmed by an X-ray.”

Asuka just approached 507 days as NXT Women’s Champion.