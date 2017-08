People.com is reporting that WWE/Total Divas/Total Bellas star Nikki Bella will be joining the cast for the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC.

The report notes that Nikki has signed on to join the 25th season of the show. The new season premieres this fall on September 18.

Nikki joins Stacy Keibler and Chris Jericho as previous WWE stars on the show.