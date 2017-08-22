Smackdown closes out Brooklyn run tonight

WWE Smackdown is live tonight in Brooklyn, New York in what will be the fourth and final show at the Barclays Center after SummerSlam weekend.

WWE has yet to officially announce anything for the show tonight as of Tuesday morning outside of the fallout from SummerSlam on Sunday night.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Title match set for 205 Live

As announced on last night’s WWE RAW from Brooklyn, Neville will be defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa tonight on 205 Live.

Also advertised is a Gentleman’s Duel between Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick.

Wrestleview.com will have a full 205 Live report later tonight.