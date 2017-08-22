Title match set for RAW next week in Memphis
As announced on last night’s WWE RAW from Brooklyn, a championship rematch was setup for next week live in Memphis, Tennessee.
Sasha Banks will defend the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss in a rematch from Sunday’s SummerSlam when Banks won her fourth title.
NEXT WEEK: #TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE will defend her #RAW #WomensTitle against #TheGoddessOfWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE! pic.twitter.com/ip7kYx1H1a
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017
