Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver, nicknamed “Big Country”, was found dead at his home in Florida after reportedly choking on food according to a report by TMZ Sports.

McCarver, 26, was found unconscious on Monday evening by a friend at his home shortly after speaking on the phone with his girlfriend WWE star Dana Brooke.

Brooke spoke with TMZ about the sudden passing noting that his last words to her on the phone was, “I love you. Goodbye.” Brooke confirmed the cause of death was due to choking on food with no signs of foul play at the moment. She was in Brooklyn this week for WWE tapings including RAW last night at the Barclays Center.

On behalf of the entire Wrestleview.com staff, we would like to send out our condolences to the friends and family of McCarver during this very hard time.