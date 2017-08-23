Shelton Benjamin returns to WWE

After spending seven years away, Shelton Benjamin made his return to WWE during this week’s Smackdown Live in Brooklyn. Benjamin was paired with Chad Gable to form a new tag team during a backstage segment with GM Daniel Bryan.

Benjamin was originally slated to be part of Smackdown last year following the brand split, but was forced to take time off when he needed surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

You can check out the segment below courtesy of WWE.

