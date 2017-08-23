Triple H congratulates Bobby Roode on debut
Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted the following backstage photo on Twitter on Tuesday night congratulating Bobby Roode on his debut last night on Smackdown Live.
You can check out the photo below.
One chapter ends and another #Glorious one begins…
Welcome to @WWE #SDLive @REALBobbyRoode! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/PP022wpWg9
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2017
Seth Rollins/Power Rangers
The official Twitter account of the Power Rangers sent out the following tweet to RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins on Tuesday night about Rollins’ new ring attire that looks similar to the outfits of the Power Rangers.
We knew @WWERollins had super human Ranger powers! ⚡️ https://t.co/OE4in2wp9c
— Power Rangers (@PowerRangers) August 22, 2017