The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for August 22, 2017.

This week’s episode from Toronto drew 2.69 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.53 million viewers. Once again, WWE came in at No. 1 for the night on cable on Tuesday in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship with Baron Corbin as the special guest referee, averaged a 0.87 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.94 rating.