The following was taped on Thursday from Full Sail University.

8/24 NXT TV taping results

* Dark Match: Jazzy Gabert def. Leah Knox.

* Drew McIntyre promo. Roderick Strong interrupts and says after he is done with Bobby Roode, he is coming for the NXT Title.

* Backstage vignette where SAnitY is attacked backstage by Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

* Peyton Royce def. Ruby Riot.

* Heavy Machinery wins a squash match.

* Roderick Strong def. Bobby Roode. McIntyre comes out after, but is attacked by Cole, O’Reilly and Fish.

* Andrade Cien Almas def. Cezar Bononi.

* Aleister Black promo, wanting a shot at Drew McIntyre. Velveteen Dream interrupts and the two go back-and-forth until Black sends him fleeing.

* Lars Sullivan wins a 3-on-1 Handicap Match. No Way Jose comes out after, but is laid out by Sullivan.

* Sonya Deville def. Zeda.

* Kassius Ohno def. Hideo Itami in a No DQ Match.

* Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross def. Iconic.

* The Street Profits def. The Ealy Brothers.

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne def. Wolfgang to retain the title. Afterward, Dunne is attacked by Cole, O’Reilly and Fish. Wolfgang tries to help, but is laid out too. Dunne acts like is gonna go back in and help, but instead takes his title belt and leaves as Tyler Bate and Trent Seven come out, stare down Cole, Fish and O’Reilly and check on Wolfgang.

* Johnny Gargano def. Tino Sabbatelli.

* Bianca BelAir def. Lacey Evans.

* Lars Sullivan def. No Way Jose.

* Fish & O’Reilly def. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven. McIntyre comes out to confront Cole, Fish and O’Reilly after, but they leave through the crowd until they run into SAnitY, who brawl with them and send them fleeing.

* Asuka promo with NXT GM William Regal announcing she is vacating the NXT Women’s Title and beginning negotiations to send Asuka to either RAW or Smackdown Live. Ember Moon comes out and embraces Asuka, followed by Triple H and the rest of the NXT roster, who come out on the rampway to congratulate Asuka to end the tapings.

Source: PWInsider.com