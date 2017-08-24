During tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University, Asuka officially vacated the NXT Women’s Championship according to an article on WWE.com.

In a segment that is expected to air next week on the WWE Network, Asuka relinquished her championship to NXT GM William Regal. Regal stated in the segment that he will start negotiations to bring her to the main roster on either RAW or Smackdown Live.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, along with the NXT roster, were part of the segment in what is expected to be her NXT farewell. It was reported earlier this week that Asuka suffered a broken right collarbone during her match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, which is likely the reason for her suddenly vacating the championship at the tapings.