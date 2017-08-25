Big Cass undergoes knee surgery

WWE.com has an article up about Big Cass undergoing successful knee surgery on Thursday with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas. The surgery helped repair an ACL tear Cass suffered in his leff knee during a match with Enzo Amore on RAW this past Monday night.

As reported earlier, Cass is could be out for up to nine months as a result of the injury.

Carmella, Cass’ girlfriend, posted this photo to Twitter.

He's in more agony over the lack of pizza than he is over the surgery 🙈🙈🙈🍕🍕🍕❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5RtidhMmDX — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) August 25, 2017

The Hardy Boyz reflect on WWE career

WWE has posted a video with Matt and Jeff Hardy looking back at their earlier career with WWE and the kind of advice they would have given back then.

