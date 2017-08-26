Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to announce she would be returning to the road for WWE at live events this weekend starting on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

Charlotte has been off both TV tapings and live events since her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, was hospitalized last week in Atlanta.

While Flair remains hospitalized, her returning to the road would seem to suggest that things have been improving with her father in the last week or so health wise.

You can check out her tweet below.