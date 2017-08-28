Jerry Lawler set for RAW announce team

WWE.com has confirmed that Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary tonight during RAW in Memphis.

Hall of Famer Booker T, along with WWE production team members Jim Shank and Pat Cassidy, were unable to make it to the taping due to Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Hurricane Harvey support

Speaking of the hurricane in Texas, WWE stars have been sharing links with ways to support recovery in the devastated areas of the Gulf Coast.

What is going on in #Houston is unimaginable. If you want to help, please head to https://t.co/8nUPKyZ8bN pic.twitter.com/eGg89KKPEn — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 28, 2017