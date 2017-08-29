Wendy Barlow, the fiancé of Ric Flair, provided the following health update on the WWE Hall of Famer as he continues to recover after being hospitalized the last few weeks.
Barlow described Flair’s recovery as witnessing a “miracle” in recent weeks.
“I wanted to update everyone on Ric’s progress as so many people have been reaching out and offering their prayers and support. He is doing very well for a man who has been through so much! He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think. I can honestly say I have witnessed a miracle.”